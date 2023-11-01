BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Do you have a Remarkable Woman in your life? CBS 42 News wants to honor women across central Alabama as part of our Remarkable Women campaign, and we need your help!

Whether they are a mother, teacher or a business owner – CBS 42 believes they should be recognized for all they do.

When nominating the most remarkable women you know, essays should highlight 3 things about your nominee:

Her impact on the community

Self-achievement

Exhibits of innovation, creativity, and/or entrepreneurial spirit.

All eligible nominations will be considered. Four of those will be chosen, and one will be selected as the Remarkable Woman of central Alabama and will move on to Nexstar Media Group’s nationwide, Remarkable Woman of the Year.

She will also get to go to Los Angeles and experience being surrounded by other Remarkable Women, and celebrating their contributions. Our Remarkable Woman must be able to travel to L.A. on April 4-9, 2024.

Click here to nominate a woman in your life.