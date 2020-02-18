1  of  3
Closings
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON THE DONOHO SCHOOL

Homewood’s Ashley Condon named semifinalist in Central Alabama’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest

Remarkable Women

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — CBS 42 is joining our parent company Nexstar Media in recognizing remarkable women across the country. Based on your nominations, four semifinalists have been selected, and now it’s our chance to introduce each of them to our viewers. In the video above, you’ll meet Ashley Condon, a working mother-of-three from Homewood who credits her faith with her unwavering commitment to motherhood, service work, and her career.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events