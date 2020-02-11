Helena’s Maggie Bell named semifinalist in Central Alabama’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest

(WIAT) — CBS 42 is joining our parent company Nexstar Media in recognizing remarkable women across the country. Based on your nominations, four semifinalists have been selected, and now it’s our chance to introduce each of them to our viewers. In the video above, you’ll meet Maggie Bell, a working mother of three from Helena who cares about people, has a heart for children, and loves her family.
