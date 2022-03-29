BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, CBS 42 will name its “Remarkable Woman of the Year.”

All through March, we have told you stories about four women–all nominated by people in the community– about their work in Central Alabama. The following women have been nominated for this year’s “Remarkable Women” contest:

Felita Powell

Nina Taylor

Laura Barlow Heath

Pastor Bettye Johnson

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide initiative by Nexstar Media to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life in their communities.

The winner of the CBS 42 contest will win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice. From more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year.