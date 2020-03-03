Birmingham’s Pauline Ford-Caesar named semifinalist in Central Alabama’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest

(WIAT) — CBS 42 is joining our parent company Nexstar Media in recognizing remarkable women across the country. Based on your nominations, four semifinalists have been selected, and now it’s our chance to introduce each of them to our viewers. In the video above, you’ll meet Pauline Ford-Ceasar, an award-winning, Jamaican-born community trailblazer recognized for her military service, her commitment to educating people about Caribbean culture, and her efforts to put Birmingham on the map as an international destination.

LATEST POSTS