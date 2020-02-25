Birmingham’s Mittie Cannon named semifinalist in Central Alabama’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest

(WIAT) -- CBS 42 is joining our parent company Nexstar Media in recognizing remarkable women across the country. Based on your nominations, four semifinalists have been selected, and now it's our chance to introduce each of them to our viewers. In the video above, you'll meet Ashley Condon, a working mother-of-three from Homewood who credits her faith with her unwavering commitment to motherhood, service work, and her career.