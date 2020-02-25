(WIAT) — CBS 42 is joining our parent company Nexstar Media in recognizing remarkable women across the country. Based on your nominations, four semifinalists have been selected, and now it’s our chance to introduce each of them to our viewers. In the video above, you’ll meet Dr. Mittie Cannon, a phenomenal educator and nonprofit founder on a mission to introduce young women to the traditionally male-dominated fields of engineering and construction.
LATEST POSTS
- Walker County Jail gives out Hepatitis A vaccines to inmates for free
- Alabama Sheriff’s Association to announce new officer warning system
- Helena police arrest all 3 men in connection to stolen vehicle investigation
- Birmingham’s Mittie Cannon named semifinalist in Central Alabama’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest
- Justin Bieber breaks Elvis Presley’s US albums chart record