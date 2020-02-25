Birmingham’s Mittie Cannon named semifinalist in Central Alabama’s ‘Remarkable Women’ contest

Remarkable Women

(WIAT) — CBS 42 is joining our parent company Nexstar Media in recognizing remarkable women across the country. Based on your nominations, four semifinalists have been selected, and now it’s our chance to introduce each of them to our viewers. In the video above, you’ll meet Dr. Mittie Cannon, a phenomenal educator and nonprofit founder on a mission to introduce young women to the traditionally male-dominated fields of engineering and construction.

