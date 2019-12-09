Live Now
Closings
ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN WESTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

Central Alabama’s Remarkable Women for 2020

CBS 42 wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Leading up to International Women’s Day, CBS 42 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named Central Alabama’s Woman of the Year and win a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show. From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!