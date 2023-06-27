SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) — The “world’s largest” Buc-ee’s is now open.

The famous roadside chain’s latest location in Sevierville, Tennessee opened Monday. The 74,000-square-foot location features 120 gas pumps and a more-than-200-foot-long car wash.

If you happen to take a road trip to the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, the Buc-ee’s is located at 170 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, off the 407 exit in Sevierville, WYFF reported.

“If you’re a Dolly fan and you’ve never been to Sevierville, what are you waiting for? There is so much to do here that’s related to Dolly, and Downtown Sevierville is a great place to start. You get to see the bronze statue of Dolly Parton, which has been there since 1987,” Amanda Marr, the director of marketing and communications for the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce, told WYFF.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an even larger Buc-ee’s will open in Florida, which will be the state’s third location. It will be located near Interstate 75 and Northwest 49th Street in Marion County.

The new Buc-ee’s location will consist of an 80,000-square-foot travel center, supporting 120 fuel pumps with more than 720 parking spots for visitors, officials said.

WESH reported that DeSantis said he wants to “step on the gas” to construct the new Florida location.

The other Buc-ee’s locations in Florida are in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.

Buc-ee’s is best known for its massive stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing and Texas-style brisket sandwiches.