Woman arrested in Mississippi after police find 36 pounds of edible marijuana

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a woman after finding 36 pounds of marijuana candy edibles during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a white 2017 Dodge Challenger on I-20 at Springridge Road around 12:30 Tuesday morning for a traffic violation. They recovered the edibles during the traffic stop.

Monet Shields, 31, of Memphis, was arrested. Her bond has not been set at this time.

Clinton police said this is an ongoing investigation that could lead to further arrests in the Jackson-metro area. They’re also warning neighbors of marijuana edibles packed to look like regular candy.

“We need to focus on educating parents, teachers, and children to the dangers of the potency of these products,” stated Chief Ford Hayman. “Parents should be alert to the availability of these types of products and the potential that their children may be utilizing marijuana edibles.