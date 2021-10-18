Who could replace Coach O? WGNO Sports shares possible names on LSU’s shortlist

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With Coach Ed Orgeron heading out the door at the end of the current football season, LSU is posting the proverbial “help wanted” sign in hopes of luring one of the nation’s finest.

The Tigers are just two years removed from winning its fourth national championship and rostering its second Heisman Trophy winner. The school says returning to title contention is paramount.

According to WGNO Sports executive director Ed Daniels, despite Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher may look like the frontrunners, there won’t be any shortage of candidates throwing their name into the mix.