STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach.

The service will be held at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 20 at Humphrey Coliseum on the Starkville campus. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. CT.

The head football coach of the Bulldogs passed away on December 12 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach, who was named MSU’s 34th head football coach in 2020, was finishing his third season in Starkville and 21st as a head coach. He is survived by his wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.