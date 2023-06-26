IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence regarding a reptilian home invader.

On Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m., Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a 5 ft. alligator that had crawled through a family’s doggy door. The homeowners were alerted by their dog.

With assistance from Wildlife and Fisheries, the alligator was captured and relocated.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neither the alligator nor any deputies were hurt during the capture. “That alligator was hot and wanted to soak up some A/C!”