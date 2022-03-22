Catch WGNO’s LIVE storm coverage at 10:00 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO Meteorologists Hank Allen and Brantly Keiek provide ongoing coverage of tornado warnings and damage across New Orleans and surrounding parishes.
At 7:50 p.m., the NWS reported that the tornado and associated storm have moved to the east. There are still showers around but none are severe at this time.
Reports of tornados came out of New Orleans Tuesday evening, including one that ripped through Chalmette.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement following the storm’s passing:
A tornado touched down this evening in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities shortly before 8 p.m. CST. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has activated the Emergency Operations Center in response to the tornado. As of now there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage to Orleans Parish.
We will provide more details as damages are assessed, and we implore New Orleans residents to remain patient and vigilant and allow both our brave public service teams and the Entergy technicians to do their jobs unimpeded.Mayor Cantrell
Ashton Gibbs was also in the area at the time of the tornado and captured footage of the storm. Check it out below.
Take a look at the one submitted by Preston Trahan attached above.
