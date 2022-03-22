Catch WGNO’s LIVE storm coverage at 10:00 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO Meteorologists Hank Allen and Brantly Keiek provide ongoing coverage of tornado warnings and damage across New Orleans and surrounding parishes.

At 7:50 p.m., the NWS reported that the tornado and associated storm have moved to the east. There are still showers around but none are severe at this time.

Reports of tornados came out of New Orleans Tuesday evening, including one that ripped through Chalmette.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement following the storm’s passing:



A tornado touched down this evening in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities shortly before 8 p.m. CST. The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has activated the Emergency Operations Center in response to the tornado. As of now there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage to Orleans Parish. We will provide more details as damages are assessed, and we implore New Orleans residents to remain patient and vigilant and allow both our brave public service teams and the Entergy technicians to do their jobs unimpeded. Mayor Cantrell

BREAKING: At least 1 person dead in Arabi, LA following Monday night's tornado, according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis. @WGNOtv — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

LIVE AT 10PM: St. Bernard Parish President holds press conference on tornado aftermath https://t.co/uvDPd4Ovwu — WGNO-TV (ABC) New Orleans (@WGNOtv) March 23, 2022

🌪️ WOW. Incredible view of the tornado near New Orleans earlier as seen from the Mississippi River while a cruise ship passed by.



Video from a @WGNOtv viewer via @PeytonLocicero. pic.twitter.com/picbXCWzDN — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

Of course we will get the official survey from NWS, but this is a rough estimate of the tornado path. Hardest hit areas in Arabi pic.twitter.com/VCsxVReruH — Hank Allen (@HankAllenWX) March 23, 2022

Stay off of the roads as crews work to clear debris! More information on WGNO News at 10PM and Good Morning New Orleans! @WGNOtv https://t.co/HhnSrxMVsx — Brooke Laizer (@BrookeLaizer_Wx) March 23, 2022

Inside of a local Arabi business, ripped apart by the tornado. A woman who works here said the owner lost her husband to covid earlier this month. Now, she has to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/GNuEc8F1Sc — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) March 23, 2022

Per St. Bernard PIO — confirmed touchdown tornado — affected old Arabi from MS River to Benjamin St. — Including St. Claude’s heights neighborhood.



Severe damage to many homes, search and rescue underway.

Home in the middle of the street on Center St. — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) March 23, 2022

In Arabi — there’s no power and debris on the roads, massive police presence on the streets — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) March 23, 2022

Several structures destroyed in Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward of Orleans Parish. Gas leaks reported in New Orleans East.



New Orleans FD requesting "major EMS response." Search and rescue operations underway. — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

🌪️ Video of tornado that moved through New Orleans earlier as seen from a vessel on the Mississippi River. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/5j5GhwEhJ5 — Brantly Keiek (@BrantlyWx) March 23, 2022

Ashton Gibbs was also in the area at the time of the tornado and captured footage of the storm. Check it out below.

Take a look at the one submitted by Preston Trahan attached above.

