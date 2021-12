MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 08: The Miami Dolphins are introduced prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- It’s the day that most women dream of. Getting engaged.

One man planned to get down on one knee during a Miami Dolphins game on Sunday and ask his girlfriend to marry him, but things didn’t quite work out as the parties expected.

Amazing.



So they just did a scoreboard proposal here at Hard Rock. However, when they cut away from this graphic to where the two are supposed to be sitting, the guy wasn’t there!



Just the girl, sitting there, hand over mouth!



Dude must have been in the concession line lol pic.twitter.com/Jy1FkN4Tkf — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 19, 2021

The video showed a cute picture of the couple on the billboard and then went to a live shot of where the couple was sitting, but no man in sight.

Yeah I'll reply for the views. pic.twitter.com/lJzeYZPBkj — Kevin K. Lu (@KevinKLu) December 20, 2021

This story does end in good news though, he came back and she said ‘YES!’