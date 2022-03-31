BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — New aerial video shows significant damage from a confirmed EF-1 tornado in Shelby County on Wednesday.

The video shows damaged buildings and uprooted trees on both sides of Highway 47 outside of Chelsea, just south of Lesters Chapel United Methodist Church.

According to the National Weather Weather Service, the tornado touched down near Chelsea Farms and stayed on the ground for eight minutes, was 134 yards wide at its maximum, and traveled more than four and a half miles before dissipating. Preliminary findings, NWS said, indicate damage caused by an EF-1 tornado. No injuries were reported.

Below is a photo gallery of damage from the Chelsea tornado. You can view the aerial video in the player at the top of the page.