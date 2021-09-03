VIDEO: Ochsner flight team breaks record in Hurricane Ida rescue transports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Since Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana on August 29, Ochsner healthcare heroes have been working around the clock to evacuate and transport the state’s most critically ill patients, from babies to the elderly, out of harm’s way as some hospital’s facilities became damaged.

The group is Ochsner’s Flight Team, and in the past several days they have facilitated more than 100 transfers since evacuating hospitals starting Monday. That includes one team that surpasses a daily record in the 20+ year history of the crew. They’ve remained busy the past few days.

Photo Courtesy: Della Hasselle Ochsner Health

