UA expert warns pets, not people threatened with rise in alligator sightings in Tuscaloosa

Dr. Scott Jones, a New College LifeTrack at The University of Alabama instructor who specializes in herpetology, zoology and conservation biology, said Tuscaloosa has always been firmly within the natural territory range for the American alligator.

But do increased sightings of alligators in Tuscaloosa mean their numbers are on the rise in the city? Jones said not necessarily.

“I can’t say for sure that their population is experiencing a boom in growth here, but I can say that their population here is stable and slowly increasing, and that American alligator population in the South, in general, is growing.”

So how can someone spot an alligator and what should be done if one is encountered? Jones said people need to be aware of their surroundings at all times when outdoors, particularly near bodies of water.

Alligators like to sunbathe well away from populated areas, but if someone is out fishing early in the morning or late at night, their chances of spotting one will increase. “They look a good bit like logs,” he said. “If you see a log all-of-a-sudden emerge from the water that might be a good sign that it’s actually an alligator. If you’re out at night and you see a pink eye shine on the water, it’s a good sign that it could be an alligator.”