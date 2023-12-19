BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One week out from Christmas and it is crunch time for getting gifts shipped to arrive on time. The Birmingham USPS package sorting annex operates 24/7 during the holiday season.

The sorting machine at the USPS package sorting annex scans 3,000 packages an hour and runs nonstop starting Nov. 27.

“Last year, we processed about 5.8 million across our machines, this year we’re looking at about 6 million,” said Gregory Curtis, Birmingham USPS Plant Manager. “We’re seeing a little bit of an increase and that’s due to our Ground Advantage product that we released this year. It’s 2-5 days, very affordable product.”

When packages are unloaded from the trucks, they’re sorted by size and sent to the respective sorting machine. The barcodes on the packages are then scanned for delivery address and the conveyor belt drops them into the bin assigned for that city.

“Last year, we delivered almost 12 billion packages and it only took us 2.5 days to do that,” Curtis said. “We’re looking to build on that this year, we’re right around the same timeframe right now.”

USPS says the last day to drop off Christmas cards and Ground Advantage packages for guaranteed delivery before Christmas was Dec. 16. Monday was the last day to drop off priority packages for guaranteed delivery.

“Those were our secure deadlines, make sure everything got home by Christmas. It could still get there in time,” Curtis said.

If you still haven’t shipped presents, USPS says Dec. 19 is the last day via express shipping that your packages are guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.