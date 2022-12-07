BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were reportedly killed in a crash Tuesday.

Southern University’s student government president tweeted his condolences to the friends and families of the crash victims.

According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in Natchitoches while changing a flat tire along the interstate after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the northbound shoulder. The driver was identified as 62-year-old Clyde Gray of Coushatta.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, LSP said.

President-Chancellor Dennis Shields shared the following with the Southern campus community:

Dear Southern University Community, It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with their families, friends, classmates and other loved ones. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences. Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here. While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future. Dennis J. Shields, President-Chancellor

LSU’s Golden Band from Tigerland shared the following as the Baton Rouge community mourns:

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of three Southern University Marching Band last night in a tragic vehicle accident in Natchitoches Parish. Please join us in sending prayers, condolences, and strength to their families and our colleagues in the Human Jukebox. Golden Band from Tigerland

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome shared her condolences and asks the community to join her in prayer:

My heart is with the families and loved ones of the three Southern University Band students who tragically died while traveling home for the holidays. Please join me in prayer for peace and comfort for their families and Southern University in the days to come. The loss of their lives will have a lasting impact on those closest to them. On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences and offer whatever assistance we can provide to the Southern University community. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

This is a developing story.