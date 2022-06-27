HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon.

Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)

Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)

Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)

Dog rescue in Hancock Co. (Photo: Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad)

According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County.

Team members with the rescue squad and Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department lowered a responder into the sinkhole to rescue the dog, named Killer, who was “very excited to see him.”

The three-hour rescue safely reunited Killer with his family.

The rope rescue team, which launched in 2019, consists of members from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Mount Carmel Fire Department.