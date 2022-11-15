CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has released more information regarding a Nov. 7 shooting that left a man paralyzed from the waist down.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident that began at about 12:30 p.m. on Fort Campbell Blvd., according to a Monday news release from the CPD.

According to police, a passenger in a tan or bronze Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows shot at the victim, who was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. The shooting happened near the intersection of Tobacco Road and Wild Fern Lane.

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his side. According to police, he was paralyzed from the waist down and remained in the hospital on Monday — about a week after the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the driver and passenger of the Taurus. Anyone who has information on the occupants or who may have witnessed the road rage incident is asked to call 911.

Tips and video footage of the incident can also be submitted by contacting Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656, ext. 5472.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.