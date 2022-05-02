NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old man accused of burglarizing a daycare in an area north of downtown Nashville was taken into custody Sunday night.

According to police documents, on April 16, Jerry Chambers broke a window and climbed into Brighter Day Child Care located on Ewing Drive, and took several items, including a laptop and a child’s “Winnie the Pooh” blanket. Employees then reviewed security footage, and as they were asking neighboring businesses to do the same, they reportedly saw the suspect, Chambers, getting into a car in a nearby parking lot.

Police said a woman confronted Chambers before he ran into the woods. She then allegedly saw the blanket in plain view in the back seat of Chambers’ car.

Authorities stated they obtained a search warrant and retrieved the victim’s blanket from his car. Chambers was later identified in a photo lineup and charged with burglary Sunday night.