CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than 48 hours after a deadly tornado ripped through Clarksville, more than 900 volunteers came together Monday morning to assist with recovery efforts.

At this time, county officials have requested cleanup volunteers pause their efforts until crews can clear some of the debris that has accumulated. Mosaic Church said it plans to resume debris clearing efforts on Thursday.

On Monday morning, the Mosaic Church became a command center with volunteers accepting donations, distributing food, and helping clean up debris. The church is located less than a mile away from Hand Estates, where the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System sent buses to the church, transporting volunteers across Purple Heart Highway and into some of the hardest-hit areas.

“As of last night, we had 900 people sign up and I would say probably far over 1,000 people at this point have come on site or signed up to help this week,” Mosaic Church Next Gen Pastor Aron Maberry said. “It’s emotional seeing the response from our community that man, we are a community for sure, people coming together go to and help their neighbors, being the hands and feet.”

Dozens of volunteers assisted along Calvert and Lewter Drive, where many homes remained uninhabitable, riddled with debris and downed powerlines.

“I was ecstatic to help, you know, bothering people about when I could come out, what times. It means a lot,” Fort Campbell soldier James Cook said.

Christine Willison was among the storm victims who had to relocate. She recalled being at work when the storm hit, away from her 12 animals, including five dogs, two cats, two ferrets, four rats, and a lizard.

“As soon as the weather passed, my boss drove me as close as he could to the neighborhood, but every road was completely blocked. It was impossible to get in with a vehicle, so I got out and started running and running and running,” Christine recalled.

She said two First Brigade medics stopped to help, giving her a ride in their truck to her stranded animals. Christine personally wanted to thank Logan Fletcher and Thomas Melia with Unit 1 Brigade 1506.

“They drove through yards and got us as close to the house as possible. My mom finally made it over,” Christine said. “We managed to break into the house and get the dogs out safe. Unfortunately, we had to leave the animals behind that were remaining, but we were able to come back the next day and get them out.

Her mom, Claudia, remembered having to wait out the storm at the grocery store, anxious to get home and check on her daughter.

“If you ever watch a disaster movie and it becomes reality, it was scary. I can’t describe it; it was really, really scary,” Claudia said.

According to Claudia, a man named Dave helped her navigate through a wooded area in order to reach her daughter’s home.

“I didn’t know where my daughter was. I knew the animals were here, so he climbed with me over trees in the woods behind us and then next to us, and when I saw the house, I just started freaking out. I was crying and running,” Claudia said.

Christine said her home is a total loss. Her husband is currently deployed and is making arrangements to temporarily come home under emergency circumstances.

Both Christine and Claudia thanked volunteers assisting with cleanup efforts Monday, in addition to those who helped them reach their trapped animals.

“I just want to thank everybody, everybody that assisted us and is helping others. It’s great,” Claudia said. “It shows Clarksville comes together when needed….it just means everything.”

Maberry wanted to thank the outpouring of organizations and individuals who have offered assistance.

Convoy of Hope, an organization based in Missouri, showed up to help, in addition to Mercy Chefs and several other nonprofits.

Mosaic Church plans to resume cleanup efforts Thursday. To sign up to help, or if you are in need of assistance, you can visit their website here. Anyone helping clear debris is asked to bring work gloves and proper footwear.