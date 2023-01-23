NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly flashed a gun at a group of people on Broadway after attempting to take two women against their will.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.

Metro police reported entertainment district officers were first alerted to a man with a gun outside Bridgestone Arena.

Christian Stehle (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Christian Stehle detained on the ground by the victims of the incident, according to an arrest warrant.

Witnesses said Stehle was walking by on Rep. John Lewis Way and reportedly approached two women in a group and tried to take them home.

Metro police reported the women told Stehle to leave them alone before he told them he had a gun and brandished the firearm while attempting to pull it from his waistband.

The group of victims then tackled and disarmed Stehle before he was pinned to the ground until officers arrived, according to an affidavit.

Though Stehle did not directly point the gun at the victims, all six told police officers they were in fear of seriously bodily injury or death.

Officers noted in a warrant Stehle was highly intoxicated with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Stehle was booked into the Metro jail and charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence and six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000.