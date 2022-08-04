NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new home in Nashville? Do you have some spare change? This house in Belle Meade could be your new home — for just $50 million.

The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road.

The 19,811-square-foot home, listed by Nashville realtor Steve Fridrich, has been on the market for a few months. The estate boasts five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, nestled on 49-acres. Built in 2001, the home also allows for six garage parking spaces.

The estate features an inground pool, a great room with exposed beams and a stone fireplace, and a stunning view of the Tennessee hills.

The sale also includes a separate 9-acre building site as a separate parcel.

The home is priced higher than the entire budgets of some Tennessee communities, such as Tullahoma with a total city budget of $32,389,583, Maury County, which set its FY23 General Fund budget at $40,085,315, and Mt. Juliet, which has a general fund budget of $44,069,046.

$50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)

“One of the finest homes in the region designed by renowned New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian,” the Zillow listing reads.