MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two law enforcement officers are dead following a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday.

According to officials, the helicopter went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the Tennessee/Georgia line.

Multiple agencies searched the area throughout the afternoon near Aetna Mountain and Highway 41.

Ultimately, the helicopter was located and two people — a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper and a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy — were found dead at the crash scene.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

Details of the crash have not been released either, but power lines were damaged in the area of the crash site.

This is an active investigation. The FAA and NTSB are leading the investigation.