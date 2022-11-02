WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.

According to investigators, the wreck happened Sunday at around 5:30 p.m.after teenagers fleeing from officers drove through the median on I-840.

Williamson County deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens in a convertible mustang.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Deontae Holmes was behind the wheel and tried to make an illegal right turn at a red light on Columbia Avenue just off I-840. Holmes initially pulled over for a deputy, but as the deputy approached, Holmes sped back onto the highway.

Moments later, other deputies saw the mustang on I-840 East and began a pursuit.

Before deputies could get close to the speeding Mustang, Holmes cut through the grass median, crashing into an SUV being driven by a 75-year-old woman from Jackson, Tennessee.

Dash camera video shows the mustang initially catching fire before smoke billows out of the wrecked car.

Video shows deputies approaching the teens, taking Holmes and his 17-year-old passenger into custody.

Deputies searched the mustang and found a stolen handgun and a small amount of marijuana.

According to investigators, the woman was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was underwent surgery for her broken bones.

“Our assumption is he probably didn’t see blue lights for a moment and thought this is a good time to turn and blend into traffic in the westbound lane, and I’m home free and, unfortunately, there was too much traffic in the westbound lane for him to do it,” Lt. Chris Mobley of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Neither of the teens were injured in the crash.

Holmes is currently in the Williamson County Jail charged with theft involving firearm, evading arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, simple possession, driver’s license violation,

disregarding a traffic light, speeding and reckless driving. He is being held in lieu of a $95,000 bond.

His 17-year-old passenger was not charged.