NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville teen’s Instagram post from their senior prom has gotten tens of thousands of likes and shares on Instagram.

Nashville Christian School senior B Hayes said they weren’t allowed to wear a suit to their senior prom.

(Courtesy: Marcie Allen Van Mol via Instagram bdh014)

In the post, B stood in a black suit with a sign that said “They wouldn’t let me in because I’m in a suit.”

In the post, B wrote, “I should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. I will not compromise who I am to fit in a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?”

In a statement to News 2, the private school said, “Nashville Christian School has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll. The school’s expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student’s family in advance of the prom.”

On Tuesday, News 2 spoke to some parents of students who attend Nashville Christian School.

“The school completely mishandled the situation. It was just a pantsuit and no different than what the dress code was for prom. The school’s actions contradict their Vision Statement: to help students realize and pursue their full potential. NCS has failed as an institution in nurturing a child’s individuality holistically. I’m not surprised the hypocritical unchristian like conduct of the administration is finally coming to light. I’m embarrassed as a current parent and exploring other options,” one parent said.

Another parent sent News 2 the following statement:

“The school has handled this situation terribly. We have had zero communication from the administration. The school chose to ruin an innocent child’s prom and put the entire school at a safety risk. What’s interesting is this student was allowed in wearing a suit last year. The guidance counselor wore one to school the other day and boys were seen shirtless at this prom. It seems that B was specifically targeted and it’s unacceptable. This is an embarrassment to the Nashville community and to the parents and students of NCS.”

B said they are overwhelmed with the love and support they are getting since posting about their prom experience.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $20,000 for “the ultimate prom for B & 25 of their closest friends!” Hayes’ post caught the eye of Nashville business owners who are looking to help them have their own prom, according to GoFundMe.

The prom will be held at AB in Hillsboro Village and feature a private performance by RCA recording artist Tone Stith. All additional funds donated with be split between the Oasis Center and Inclusion TN.