WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Warren County man has been charged after authorities said he held a woman captive for three days and assaulted her.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department reported Roger Curtis, 56, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, rape, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Roger Lee Curtis (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Curtis is accused of holding a woman captive for three days while both physically and sexually assaulting her at his home.

He was booked into the Warren County jail on $240,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.