NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of drunk driving was arrested over the weekend after police say he crashed his vehicle while his 8-month-old daughter was in the backseat.

On Sunday, around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Dickerson Pike to respond to a vehicle crash with reported injuries.

At the scene, officers located the driver of a Nissan Armada and observed three spilled Modelo beer cans on the floorboard near the driver’s feet, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to officers at the scene, the driver — identified as 37-year-old Francisco Primero — had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, blood-shot watery eyes, and was reportedly moving in a sluggish manner.

When asked if he had consumed any of the alcohol that was found in the vehicle, Primero allegedly told officers that he had consumed five of the alcoholic beverages.

Court records state that Primero fell out of the vehicle and an officer had to catch him before he hit the ground. Officers then led Primero away from the roadway to conduct field sobriety tests; however, an affidavit states that Primero was too intoxicated to complete any of the tasks.

An arrest report shows the other driver involved in the crash, and Primero’s 8-month-old daughter, who was in the backseat, both sustained injuries.

The 8-month-old was taken to a local hospital with a swollen eye and several cuts to her face and body, according to an affidavit.

Primero was taken into custody and charged with felony vehicular assault.