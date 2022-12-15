MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Watching a community come together and knowing they are coming together for your child, I can’t even hardly comprehend it,” Brittney McGregror said.

Green Hill High School student Ambria McGregor is fighting for her life. One week ago, she and Lily Monterroza were involved in a car accident while leaving their youth group at Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Ambria was driving home from church when she hit a tree, while Lily was in the passenger seat.

The community is now rallying around them both, while Ambria remains in the hospital with a long road to recovery.

Friends and the community held a prayer service and vigil at Green Hill High School at her parking spot. Hermitage Church of the Nazarene also held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

“God’s intervention has been in this since the beginning because where she crashed is an employee of the church and the neighbor is a firefighter that were able to call for help quickly,” Brittney McGregor, Ambria’s mother said.

Amrbia was then sent to the hospital with extensive injuries; she broke both of her femurs and had swelling on her brain.

“She’s opened her eyes a couple of times on command, but we haven’t been able to make eye contact at this point. It will be awhile until she can walk and do things like that again. I think we will probably have to go stay at a rehab facility for a while,” McGregror said.

And while it is a long road to recovery, her family said they are leaning into their faith.

“She loves the Lord with all of her heart. She’s my earth angel, I just love her to death. Every single prayer, everything, we can feel it and it means the world to us,” Dylon McGregor, Ambria’s brother said.

Brittney said Lily is home recovering, but is still in need of prayers as well.

If you would like to help support Ambria and her family financially, there is a GoFundMe that can be found here.