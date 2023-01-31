NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sigma Chi chapter at Vanderbilt University has been suspended until at least Spring 2027 for “accountability issues with their chapter.”

The Executive Committee of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt chapter, but it is not clear what actions led to that decision.

In a Monday statement, Vanderbilt University said the decision stems from violations of the organization’s risk management policies and “expectations that created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.”

Vanderbilt’s Sigma Chi chapter has been on a lesser disciplinary status multiple times since 2017. According to the university, multiple other disciplinary actions were taken to “allow the men to self-correct their behavior” before the fraternity was suspended.

Organizations no longer recognized by the university lose a number of privileges, including use of the university’s name and logos, facility use, financial support and the ability to participate in recruitment and other types of activities and events associated with recognized groups.

“We take the safety and security of our community and our campus seriously and have issued a reciprocal loss of recognition letter to our Sigma Chi chapter until at least Spring 2027,” the statement said.