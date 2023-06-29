NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Do you remember what was on your lunchbox as a child? Whether it was Superman, Speed Racer, or any cartoon, a now-gone factory in Nashville played a significant role in giving school lunches some character.

“There wasn’t anything like the metal lunchboxes,” said Aladdin Tempe-Rite CEO Nate Jackson who has heard the story many times.

(Source: Aladdin Temp-Rite)

In 1949, Aladdin Industries, then known mainly for their kerosene lamps, moved from Chicago to Nashville, according to the company website. It was then that the company made a first-of-its-kind deal to put Hopalong Cassidy on their metal lunchbox and thermos.

Jackson said due to the success of that first licensing arrangement, Aladdin began collaborating with more characters.

“That made all the difference in the world. It made them the most popular lunchboxes for students, each year they went back to school,” Jackson said. “For a period of time, the 60s, 70s, and even into the 80s, to some extent, it made Aladdin one of the leading players in that particular marketplace.”

According to Aladdin, in 1950 they went from selling 50,000 lunchboxes to 600,000 in a year, a 1,100% increase.

And those lunchboxes and thermoses were made just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville on Murfreesboro Pike.

“We had thousands of workers I think at peak time, Aladdin had over 1100 workers down on Murfreesboro road,” Jackson said.

(Courtesy of Metro Nashville Archives)

“It’s hard to believe but back then we were a Mayberry town,” said long-time Aladdin employee Thomas Jackson. “Back in those days it was quiet. The interstate was just coming through…the traffic, wow, I remember we could go anywhere in Nashville in 10-15 minutes.”

Jackson started working at the old Aladdin plant in 1973 and said he didn’t think much about how the lunchboxes and thermoses he was making were going to be used. Instead, he focused on making sure they were as well-made as possible.

(Source: Aladdin Temp-Rite)

“We realized that our, our livelihood depends on us making a good product. You know, that’s, that’s basically the attitude that I took to others,” he said.

Thomas Jackson said while the factory was hot, the workers all got along and the older guys would watch out for him.

Now, 50 years later, Jackson is giving the same guidance to the younger people working at Aladdin even though the company’s product and location has changed.

Now, Aladdin is no longer off Murfreesboro Pike. It’s now located in a 350,000 square foot campus in Hendersonville, about 22 miles away from the old plant.

Where the old campus used to stand is now a tire wholesaler, nonprofits and other commercial real estate.

But in addition to a new campus, the company also has a new focus: hospital meal delivery.

“We make equipment that heats the food up and chills the food, we make transport equipment that delivers it, we make tray ware that is insulated and holds that food properly during that transport process. And then we make single use disposable items that keep it sanitary so that that patient knows that when they peel off that disposable that that’s only for them,” CEO Nate Jackson explained.

He says while what they evolved, the company’s nice hasn’t.

“Being able to keep cold food cold, whether it be drinks or food, as well as hot food hot,” he said.

(Source: Aladdin Temp-Rite)

But the product has never mattered much to another Aladdin veteran, Frank May.

May has been with the company for more than 50 years and said no matter what he is working on, he loves knowing it can make people’s days a little better.

(Source: Aladdin Temp-Rite)

“Especially when you see kids, you know, they got the lunchbox and all that when they go to school, got the cartoon characters on them. And then you go to the hospital and you see our trays…It’s a great feeling to have had part of it. When you did see other people use it. It was really great,” May said.

According to the National Museum of American History, one of the last metal lunchboxes manufactured was one with Rambo in 1985. According to reports, parents were concerned about kids hitting one another with the metal lunchboxes and the economics of the time made switching to plastic more beneficial to manufacturers.

So, even though there is no sign of what used to be at 703 Murfreesboro Pike. The memories of the work that happened there lives on for the thousands of people who still remember not what was in their lunchbox but on it.