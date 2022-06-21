NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenage girl was stabbed to death at a bus stop along Dickerson Pike late Monday night.

According to Metro police, the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. at a bus stop near the Walmart located in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike.

Officials said the victim was attacked by several other teenage girls at the bus stop and was stabbed in the neck. The teen girl was driven to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Metro police told News 2 that they are investigating potential suspects since the attack was live-streamed on a social media site. No arrests have been made at this time.

No other information was immediately released.