NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee high school student will be disciplined by the school after a pepper spray incident was shared widely on social media.

Metro police is investigating after the viral video shows a student pepper spraying a teacher over a cell phone.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools released a statement, which reads:

The pepper-spray incident at Antioch High School represents a serious violation of law and our school policies, and the student involved has received appropriate disciplinary consequences in accordance with the student-parent handbook. An incident report was filed on Friday with the Metro Nashville Police Department through the school’s SRO for further investigation, and the teacher received immediate medical assistance from the school nurse. Due to FERPA’s student privacy protections, I’m not able to publicly share the specific disciplinary consequences for a student. Sean Braisted, MNPS Spokesperson

Metro police said no charges have been filed as Youth Services detectives are still investigating since both parties claim to have been assaulted during the incident.