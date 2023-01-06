NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage that happened at a home on Summit Run Place Thursday.

According to Metro police, a SWAT officer shot an armed 54-year-old man — later identified as Mark Capps — who was wanted on aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants involving his wife, 60, and stepdaughter, 23.

Mark J. Capps (Courtesy: MNPD)

News 2 spoke with music publicist Jules Wortman with “Wortman Works” Thursday, who confirmed Capps was a Grammy-winning sound engineer who worked with multiple country artists over the past several decades.

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron said during a press conference Thursday evening that the incident began unfolding around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The wife and stepdaughter told police Capps woke both of them up at gunpoint. He reportedly told them that if they called anyone for help that he would kill them. Capps continued to throw things around the home and threaten the two with the gun.

Capps is said to have fallen asleep at some point Thursday morning, at which time his wife and stepdaughter escaped the home and went directly to the MNPD Hermitage Precinct.

Arrest warrants were taken out against Capps just before 2 p.m. for two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The SWAT team responded to Capps’ residence due to reports of multiple guns inside his home.

As three SWAT members approached Capps’ front door, he opened the door with a gun in hand. Body camera video shows officers ordering Capps to show his hands, but the situation quickly escalated. One SWAT team member then fatally shot Capps.

(Courtesy: Brandi Neuble) (Courtesy: Brandi Neuble)

Aaron said during the press conference that police have since learned there may have been security cameras outside the home, allowing Capps to see SWAT team members outside.

Metro police released body camera video of the shooting Thursday night.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now handling this investigation. The Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board tweeted Thursday afternoon that the organization will also be investigating the shooting.