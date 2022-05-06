NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The SUV believed to be connected to an escaped Alabama inmate, Casey White, and the former correctional officer, Vicky White, accused of helping him has been found in Middle Tennessee.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle—a rust-colored 2007 Ford Edge—was discovered over the weekend abandoned in a rural area near Smithson Road and Banner Adams Road.

At the time, it had not been linked to the escape. The vehicle has been impounded.

The U.S. Marshals task force searching for the two was in Williamson County where they searched the area Friday morning.

Casey White and Vicky White were last seen on April 29 after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Alabama. It’s believed Vicky White helped Casey White escape.

Up to $10,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest of missing Lauderdale County inmate Casey Cole White and Sheriff’s Office employee Vicky White. (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White. If you see them, you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102.