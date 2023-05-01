NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 36-year-old man has been taken into custody after police say he was found sweeping inside a home he allegedly broke into over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 30, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Zermatt Avenue to respond to a burglary at a residence.

Metro police reported that a woman told officers that she arrived at her home, opened the front door and saw a man standing in the kitchen sweeping up glass.

According to an arrest warrant, when officers arrived on scene they located Mitchell York standing at the back of the residence next to a window that appeared to be broken.

Despite receiving commands to stop, York allegedly re-entered the home through the back door. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

Court records state that York told officers he had just been released from Southern Hills Hospital and was looking for a place to go, despite not having permission to be there.

York was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated burglary.