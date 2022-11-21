NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An animal rescue shelter is searching for answers after animal control officers found a dog that had been set on fire in South Nashville.

On Wednesday morning, animal control officers with Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) reported to a home in South Nashville where they found a dog who was in terrible condition.

Officials say the dog, now known as Diamond, had been set on fire and was in immediate need of emergency veterinary care.

Source: MACC

The shelter says Diamond’s swelling has gone down, but she has a long road to recovery ahead. Crews at the shelter say Diamond has been very sweet and the team will continue to provide their best care as the investigation continues.

At this time, Diamond’s medical care has been covered by the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund, which is funded by Friends of MACC.

MACC is asking for the public’s assistance in learning who might be responsible for committing such a terrible act.

Officials with MACC believe the incident occurred Tuesday night on Carroll Street near Interstate 40 in South Nashville.

Anyone with information is asked to email Metro Animal Care and Control at complaint.macc@nashville.gov or contact Nashville Crime Stoppers by calling 615-74-CRIME (27463).

Metro Animal Care and Control have more than 100 animals available for adoption. The shelter urges those wanting to help Diamond, or other animals, can do so by adopting a pet or joining their “Foster Roster”. To join, click here.