NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to take the family out on a quick weekend road trip this summer? A new survey says that some of the best road trips routes in the country can be found in the Volunteer State.

With views of the picturesque countryside, iconic landmarks, and rolling hills, there is a road trip for all kinds of adventures to experience in Tennessee this summer – all at a significantly lower cost compared to summer beach destinations.

A Florida-based car dealership recently surveyed 3,000 regular road trippers around the country to determine where the 100 most popular road trip routes are. Three routes in Tennessee made the list.

Nashville to Gatlinburg via I-40

Starting in Music City, you can first explore iconic music venues like the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame. Along the way to East Tennessee, you can make a stop in Pigeon Forge and take the family to popular attractions such as Dollywood. Finally, once you reach Gatlinburg, take in the stunning natural beauty, walk the various hiking trails and prepare for unforgettable outdoor adventures! This route was ranked as America’s 41st favorite weekend road trip.

Chattanooga to Union City via U.S. Route 27 & I-40

According to the survey, this road trip is guaranteed to offer the best scenic beauty that Tennessee has to offer. Along the route, you’ll witness picturesque countryside, rolling hills, charming small towns and expansive farmland. To indulge in more beautiful views, take a stroll on the Tennessee Riverpark in Chattanooga. As you arrive to Union City, you’ll get the opportunity to explore the city’s vibrant downtown area and local eateries. This route was ranked as America’s 48th favorite weekend road trip.

Memphis to Bristol via I-40 & I-81

Prepare for a music-filled trip on the long trek from Memphis to Bristol! Start off the journey by walking down one of the most iconic streets in America — Beale Street. While walking the birthplace of blues, set aside some time to listen to some tunes at B.B. King’s Blue Club and groove with the locals. As you approach Nashville, visit the Grand Ole Opry to hear live musical performances from world-class musicians and country music superstars. Finally, discover the significance of country music in Bristol. Known as the “Birthplace of Country Music” visit the city where the famous Bristol Sessions took place. This route was ranked as America’s 74rd favorite weekend trip.

