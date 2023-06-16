Click here to read new details in this case: Mother tells police missing girl was dead for weeks, body stored in bags

UPDATE: Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says the child’s mother, Brittany Jackson, is being charged with Aggravated Child Neglect, Abuse of a Corpse and False Offense Report. Jaylon Hobson, the alleged boyfriend of Jackson, is being charged with False Offense Report.

Jackson, 24, and Hobson, 21, were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Friday morning.

The remains found in North Memphis have not officially been identified. However, Memphis Police cancelled a City Watch for Sequoia Samuels on Friday morning and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a statement saying they believe the child is dead.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the search for four-year-old Sequoia Samuels has ended as investigators believe she is deceased. We wish comfort for all of those who knew and loved her,” the TBI statement said.

Jaylon Hobson, Brittany Jackson (SCSO)

Earlier coverage is below.

_____

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Memphis Police, human remains were found during the search for four-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

MPD says the remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight.

“As a parent, my heart aches with this information,” said Stg. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department. “We just ask the community to wrap their arms and pray for this family as they go through these troubled times.”

Police said the remains still need to be identified, but the remains are of a small juvenile.

“We thank all of our community partners that helped us in our search today, and we just ask you guys to continue to pray again for this family and for law enforcement as we push through these tough times,” said Brownlee.

A man and woman have both been detained. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives say Sequoia, who is dealing with a medical issue and has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach, was captured on a nearby doorbell camera walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m.

Her mother reportedly called the police around 6:30 a.m. when she discovered her baby girl was missing.