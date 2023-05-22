WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several puppies were rescued last week in Wilson County after a concerned citizen found them off of the side of a busy road in Lebanon.

Wilson County Animal Shelter took the seven puppies in before True Rescue brought them in to be fostered.

True Rescue said a single pup, nicknamed Niblitt, is believed to have been to have been thrown from a car. The shelter said Niblitt has leg injuries, is covered sores, and missing fur from past neglect.

The Mt. Juliet-based shelter said Niblitt has been to the vet and is currently on medications. She is believed to be a Chihuahua mix.

True Rescue said their current animal count is 342, so any help is greatly appreciated. If you would like to help financially, click here.

Those interested in fostering one of the pups, click here.