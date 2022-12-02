NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The two Kentucky teenagers accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk in Hermitage Monday afternoon were inside a Metro Nashville Public School earlier in the day.

Vishal Patel was shot and killed on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Road where he worked. Metro police reported Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, entered the store and had a brief interaction with the 36-year-old clerk before Davis pulled out a handgun and shot Patel.

Patel was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Both Davis, of Franklin, Kentucky, and Boyd, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, drove away from the store in a stolen Kia Sorrento that belonged to a relative of Davis, according to Metro police.

Detectives then located the stolen Kia at the nearby Arby’s restaurant on Lebanon Road and took the teens into custody.

Monday afternoon, just hours before the murder, the teens are believed to have entered McGavock High School.

Metro Nashville Public Schools issued a statement, which reads:

McGavock’s Dean of Students noticed a teen trying to leave the cafeteria and questioned him. The teen told him he didn’t go to school there and proceeded to leave. The teen was later identified by another staff member as a former student. Two other teenagers had accompanied the former student into the building, but were not in the cafeteria. The three were in the school building for less than two minutes, and drove away about 90 seconds after exiting the building. School Resource Officers were made aware of the incident by the Dean through a school radio and were requested to check the surveillance system. The SRO saw the three on camera walking to a vehicle and leaving. No police response was requested as the teens left without incident. There is no indication that anyone involved meant to do any harm at the school. Upon later reviewing security footage, the school identified a student who let them into the building, which is against policies and the student responsible has received the appropriate disciplinary consequences for their actions. Sean Braisted

“That is very alarming considering the outcome of what had occurred,” said Metro Councilmember Erin Evans. “That’s something that I think the council and city leaders can continue to or should continue to look at and make sure that we’re working in concert with the school board, you know, on how our schools are maintaining safety, and how parents can feel more confident in school safety.”

About 100 people stood in the cold Wednesday, Nov. 30 to honor Patel, who friends and customers say was a joyful man who was generous and always brightened up the store.

Patel’s funeral was held on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at Highland Hill Funeral Home in Nashville.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help support Patel’s wife and daughter.