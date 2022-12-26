SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Chayna Wright left her home in Smyrna on Monday, Dec. 19, according to police. Wright’s mother told police she left a note saying where she was going and that she “would be right back,” but never returned.

She is believed to be in the Rutherford County area. Authorities described Wright as being 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 123 pounds, and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012.