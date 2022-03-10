MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — On Sunday, among the weeds along the side of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, police investigators made a difficult discovery.

A dead baby girl was found wrapped in a towel and in a plastic bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road in Memphis.

Twylia Jones is the First Lady at Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located across the street from where police found the newborn.

“Hurt. Disappointment. Just wishing that maybe they had brought the baby here or to another place that the baby could’ve been safe,” Jones said.

Jones can’t help but get emotional, she said it’s crucial people know resources are out there.

“It’s beyond important. That’s why we’re here. We’re not here to look good from the outside, we’re here to be the hospital,” Jones said. “Christ has called us to be there for the loss and that’s why we’re here.”

Investigators have released few details about the case, but they said the child appeared to be full-term.

Ashley Beckworth, who works nearby, is shocked by the news.

“We just want to pray for people’s mental health, for people’s physical health. You want to pray for the baby’s soul that, you know, kids don’t ask to be here,” Beckworth said.

Jones wants the community to know her church and others want to help, saying it’s the church’s mission.

“No judgment. We’ve all done something. We’ve all been in a bad place or not done the things that we’re supposed to do, so we want to love them,” Jones said.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee Help Line is: 1-866-699-SAFE. It is a confidential service.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.