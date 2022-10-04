HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple animals are dead after an incident at a Surgoinsville farm in early September.

According to a police report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an alpaca farm on Millers Bluff Road on Sept. 7. Callers had told the sheriff’s office that three dogs were inside the farm’s fence attacking the alpacas.

When deputies arrived, one of the owners reportedly said the dogs were still in the fence killing alpacas. She told police that her husband had tried shooting the dogs to save their own animals.

While the alpaca owners were speaking with a deputy, a brown and black dog walked toward them while growling, the report states.

The HCSO reports that that dog was put down, the two other dogs managed to jump the property’s fence and leave.

“After assessing the damage, they had two dead alpaca, one alpaca had been severely injured, one of their guard dogs had been injured, and their fence had several spots messed up where the dogs attempted to pull the dead alpaca under and where they tried to exit the fence,” the report states.

The report values the two dead alpacas and the injured one at $2,315 and the damage to the fence at $300.

The owner of the dogs was identified as a man living next door, who confirmed to the HCSO that the dogs were his. A criminal summons was issued on Sept. 30, the report states.