Nashville missionary and son stuck in Haiti plead for help to escape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Missy Wilson has raised Nash, now seven, since he was just four months old after Nash was abandoned in a Haitian hospital.

“He is our child and as any other parent would do, I’m not going to leave him,” Missy says while choking back tears.

She and her husband Mike moved from Nashville to Haiti in 2014 as full-time missionaries. Now, the family is separated and desperate for help.

“They are watching the village. They’re watching us,” she said.

Severe civil unrest, including the abduction of Americans, specifically missionaries, in kidnapping-for-ransom plots is now a big business for Haitian gangs.

“We were told that our Haitian director and one of our security guards had been kidnapped,” explains Wilson.

The dangers peaked in November, prompting the Biden administration to urge U.S. citizens to leave the country immediately. The family tried to fly back to America. Nash’s travel visa was denied as his adoption process isn’t finalized. He’s under permanent guardianship.

“I understand all of those immigration laws and all of the boundaries and things that are put into place to protect that, but this situation isn’t like the normal situation,” Missy says.

Now, Missy must find a new way to get back to her husband who is in Nashville with four of their other children. They were able to emergency evacuate. The couple decided Missy should stay behind.

“We have a child who is 24, who has severe special needs,” explains Missy, “It is very difficult for me to lift him. My husband and our older son can do that much better.”

It’s been more than a month since Missy and Nash holed up in a hotel room as thousands of Haitians flee the country illegally. But the Wilsons want to reunite legally. The couple is now pleading for anyone moved by their story to help.

“Contact the senators, contact the congressmen, and let them know to please speak on our behalf to [U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services] to get Nash’s humanitarian parole approved,” Missy said.

For now, she prays for the day she will see her family again living in Spring Hill until they can safely return home to Haiti.

“Without my relationship with God, I don’t know that I would ever be able to make it through this. We just have to have the faith,” says Missy.

“Thank you,” Nash said with a wave as they ended the video call.