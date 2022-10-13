NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a baby was found during a hotel fire.

The Nashville Fire Department originally responded to the fire call in the 700 block of Spence Lane near Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday night. A caller told dispatchers there was a possible fire in a hotel room with a baby inside.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a hotel room open with the fire contained to one wall. A baby was also found inside with no other occupants.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and contain it to one room.

The baby was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

MNPD and fire investigators were called to the scene and have taken over the case.

No additional information was immediately released.