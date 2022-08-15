NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was robbed and kidnapped from a motel in South Nashville Sunday, according to a metro police document.

The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.

One of the suspects, Derobert Adams, 41, is accused of driving the victim to a gas station on Nolensville Pike, demanding the victim walk into the store and cash a check.

Police said the suspects threatened to steal the victims vehicle from him.

The victim went inside the store and told the clerk he was being held against his will. The clerk then called police.

Adams was charged with aggravated kidnapping.