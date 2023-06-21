LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a possible “target practice” shooter after they say a man was hit by a stray bullet while fishing.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) said the man sustained minor injuries from the bullet, which struck him while he was fishing at a pond in the Cash Point community near Ardmore on Friday, June 16.

While they do believe it was an accident, the LCSD said they do want to “educate the person(s) responsible.”

Authorities remind anyone who plans to practice target shooting to always have a backdrop, saying treelines and long fields don’t protect anyone from a stray bullet.

If you have information on the incident, call (931) 433-9821. The sheriff’s department said anyone who calls can remain anonymous.